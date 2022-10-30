Not Available

"New York figures heavily into East Coast surfing history. The very first East Coast Surfing Championships were held in Gilgo Beach in 1961. The only Rightside stop of the ASP World Championship Tour's modern incarnation came in Long beach in 2011. New York City is the de facto epicenter of today's urban surfing craze. And no place embodies the competing interests of upper-class surf tourism and hardcore blue-collar localism like Montauk. Similarly, no surf film captures that Empire State spirit better than A Hundred Miles to The End, native son John Beattie's 51-minute ode to Long Island and all of her waterborne beauty. After being diagnosed with a medical condition that kept him landlocked for two years, Beattie vowed to make the ultimate love letter to his home state when he could return to the water.