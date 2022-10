Not Available

Erna Krawinkel (Erni Mangold) is going to have her 100th birthday. Basically a reason to be happy but Erna does not want to participate in any celebrations. She disappears instead from the senior residents and flees. Village-helper Katja Baumann (Simone Thomalla) wants to help the old lady but both end up in a house on a mountain which is Erna's former parents house. Together they spend the night in the house. Katja makes Erna talk about her past and her family history.