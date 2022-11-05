A Hunting We Will Go

Not Available

Koko the Clown and Bimbo overhear Betty Boop singing about how much she wants a fur coat. That's enough for them. Now they're off to bag themselves a moose, a bear, a fox, a lion, a leopard. It doesn't much matter as long as a fur coat will bag Betty. But neither of them are especially competent at the sport. Koko has to put up with a moose that fires back; while Bimbo suffers the wrath of a lion who multiplies after being shot. And neither hunter accounts for Betty's fickleness or her kind heart.