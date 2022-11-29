A-Hunting We Won't Go

Not Available

The crow is hunting for a fox as there is a $15.00 bounty on fox furs. Meanwhile, the fox discovers there is a $15.00 bounty on crow pelts and eventually the two discover each other. After introducing themselves, the crow gets wise and measures the fox head to toe to discover his "worth". The crow then tricks the fox into dancing until he's cornered against a wall while the crow gets ready to fire his musket. The crow finds out, however, that fox furs become worthless when riddled with buckshot so he runs to get a club instead. While he gets the club, the fox steals his musket and chases the crow with it, eventually cornering HIM against a tree and gets ready to fire. The crow, however, decides to take it like a man and the touched fox just doesn't have the heart to pull the trigger... or does he?