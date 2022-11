Not Available

This comedy revolves around Wahid, a happily married composer who has a one-off dream about kissing Boussa, his gorgeous neighbor and his wife Latifah’s best friend. He feels guilty, and foolishly confesses this to Latifah, who naturally becomes suspicious and concludes he and Boussa are having an affair. The misunderstandings worsen tenfold when Latifah lets her parents in on the situation.