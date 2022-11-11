A Imagem da Tolerância

Not Available

While the differences in religious beliefs tend to separate and divide, the image of Nossa Senhora de Aparecida is like her cloak, covering and protecting the body of her followers. Aparecida has devout followers of all social classes, religions and regions of the country. Aparecida is a symbol of the maternal heart, kindness and tolerance. All people fit underneath the mother’s cloak. Aparecida goes beyond the church which she represents and transcends the differences so that all feel welcome in her home. The film is constructed by different characters that have emotional, relevant and particular stories about their faith in Aparecida.