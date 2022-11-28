A Importância de Ser Perfeito

Not Available

José Dourado uses a double identity to be able to have fun without compromising his image as a rich heir and telecommunications shareholder. His best friend, Agenor Nabuco, makes use of this to invade José's farm and, then, he meets the seductive Cecília Feijó, his friend's niece. Agenor is Patrícia Lobato's cousin, with whom José is in love, but Aunt Augusta, Patrícia's mother, is against the relationship. Love impediments will also be imposed by housekeeper Dona Glorinha and pastor Saulo Malaquias. Then, a plot from the past appears to alter the course of the characters in the story.