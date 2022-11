Not Available

‘The instant city’, a nomadic city that existed for a few weeks in 1971 in Ibiza, is the object of study of the film. Juxtaposing two architectures, on the one hand, the design studio where the prototype was created, and on the other hand, the natural landscape where the project was built. The role of sound in the installation departs on the relationship between architecture and altered states, an association that questions the idea of a present of forms without utopias.