A Jail in Colombia

From Monarch Films comes this fascinating 52 minute film that looks inside the La Modelo prison in Bogota. Colombia. Called a "model" prison by Colombia officials the prison in reality is controlled more by the prisoners than the guards who remain outside the actual prison. With 5000 prisoners for 2400 spots,and not more than 150 security guards assigned to the prison. The prison is awash in violence, and drugs. Last year, 162 prisoners were killed there. The prison is controlled by three criminal groups: members of the guerrilla movement, paramilitary forces, and cocaine traffickers. They have broken the prison up into three different territories and each group has it's own security forces, defending it's own territory