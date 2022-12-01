A Jew Walks Into a Bar

Not Available

Jonathan Miller is an ultra-Orthodox Jew from a community in Brooklyn. He loves stand-up and has even reached some success. Comedy means a lot to David - it is his work, his hobby, and the means to get rid of frequent anxiety, which is provided in abundance by David’s life. This comedian is very special - he is charming and charismatic, with a unique dryish and neurotic performance style. He tries to find his own place in the world by bringing together the incongruous - the public self-irony, which is progressive and is not something everyone is open to, and the conservative private religion. One time his performance clashes with the Shabbat, and David has to make a choice.