Olive's ranch needs a helper, and the boys just happen to be passing by. Bluto's convinced he's better, but Popeye wins at all of Olive's tests: riding a bronco and branding. As Popeye wins the job, Bluto starts a stampede and a fire simultaneously. With some spinach help, Popeye gets Bluto out of the way, douses the fire, and saves Olive from the stampede.