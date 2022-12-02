Not Available

The "Uberisation" of the world is upon us, as we’re all aware. But it might be only a foretaste of what awaits us in the near future: will it be an unprecedented disruption in the history of mankind or quite simply the end of most of the working population? Unlike the industrial changes of the last two centuries, the huge shift of the 21st century deals with the brain, and its playground is the services and tertiary sectors. What will the consequences be for employment over the next ten years? "A Jobless World?" offers an investigation into the genesis of this new world.