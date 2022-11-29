A Johnny Gargano Documentary: Volume 1

Not Available

This short documentary follows Johnny Gargano as he works Absolute Intense Wrestling's biggest event of the year - Absolution IX. In this first volume, Johnny talks about why fans are so important to his career as an independent wrestler, as well as highlighting one of his biggest fans, Kayden Reinke. Johnny also talks about the injury he sustained at EVOLVE 10 during the last wrestling show hosted in the ECW arena. Stay tuned for Volume 2 where Johnny talks about his hometown of Cleveland, and how he got started wrestling. As of 2016, Johnny is competing in NXT and is a part of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic