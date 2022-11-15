A Journey into Space

Not Available

Get ready for the mission of a lifetime - one of wonder, excitement, and pure joy. Take a virtual trip though outer space and hover miles and miles far above the earth and enjoy the various and equally fascinating views of our marvelous planet, ranging from its snow-capped mountains and fertile valleys, to its sprawling desserts and tropical oasis. If you have ever dreamt of flying above the earth and experiencing the majesty of our planet, then this is truly the program is for you! 2 hours of wonderful space views from the NASA archive.