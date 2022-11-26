Not Available

Five Taiwanese teenagers, faced with sweeping and untested educational reforms in 1996, revealed their dreams in the CommonWealth Magazine documentary "A Generation Freed." Their lives were then revisited in 2006 in the film "A Generation Freed - 10 Years Later" to see how the more liberal education system had affected them. Now, another decade later, we find out in "A Journey of 35" if indeed they were able to chase their dreams and if their horizons have grown brighter with adulthood or become more cynical.