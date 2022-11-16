A Journey Of Happiness

Not Available

Siew and his family live in Hong Kong. When they arrived Malaysia, they meet Cui-Fong, a tour guide who is a cunning schemer; Pumpkin BB, a local backpacker; Orchid, a hostel owner who look a lot like their mother. During the trip from Kuala Lumpur to Cameron Highland, Siew's family had met these three people, whom introduced them to whole new experiences and romance they have never had before. On the way, they also faced lots of problems and challenges. In the end, they intruded a local aboriginal village, and almost ruin the entire ‘Cloud Sea’ tour, and the newly built relationship among Siew's family. Can Siew’s family unite and solve the problem together, and succeeded in saving the ‘Cloud Sea’ tour? Can they help those strangers they met to released themselves, and lead them toward good endings? Most importantly, could this trip help Siew's lifeless family to regain happiness?