A Journey That Wasn't

Not Available

An expedition leaves Ushuaia for the Antarctic circle. Pierre Huyghe, along with six other artists, is brought aboard Jean-Louis Etienne's boat in search of an uncharted island inhabited by a strange creature. Imprisoned by ice floats, they come across an albino penguin that they capture with their recording station. Six months later, on the Wollman Ice Rink in New York's Central Park -- another sea of ice -- Joshua Cody conducts his orchestral score inspired by the expedition's topographical records.