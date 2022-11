Not Available

A Journey Through Yoshi's Island, also titled A Magical Tour of Yoshi's Island on the cover, is the second promotional videotape put out by Nintendo Power. As the title suggests, the tape was made to promote Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. It follows a similar style to the previous tape, Donkey Kong Country Exposed, with Josh Wolf again appearing in a similar role from that tape as insiders Ken Lobb, Isaac Marshall, Henry Sterchi, and Armond Williams tell him all about it.