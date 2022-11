Not Available

Follows Peter Sellars around the globe to reveal his inner life as an artistic visionary. Filming over two years, Mark Kidel travels a rocky artistic road with one of the world's most controversial theatre directors, Peter Sellars. Focusing on his curatorial duties for the New Crowned Hope Festival in 2006, Kidel reveals the method behind Sellars's 'madness' through in-depth interviews and glimpses into the rehearsal room.