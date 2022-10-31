Not Available

A feature documentary about the Irish DIY and independent music scene, tracing a history of bands, labels, designers, zines, music stores and venues crucial to this rich and extensive seam in the nation's music culture. Featuring a diverse crop of acts including Villagers, Jape, The Ambience Affair, Kidd Blunt, and Hands Up Who Wants To Die among many others, as well as bloggers, zine-publishers, promoters and enthusiasts, the 60 minute film connects the impact of Fugazi's first gig in Ireland to the rise of a thriving indie mind-set in music and the art, events and writing integral to it. A Joyful Slog was produced by Community of Independents, a collection of videographers with an interest in documenting the bands and artists that make Dublin music scene unique. Through gigs, discussion programmes, and regular interview and performance videos, the group highlight the talent in Dublin pubs and venues.