Not Available

This is the first in Lily Baldwin's Paperback Movie Project. Each short film is an interpretation of a novel and explores the fluid relationship between a reader and the characters she is reading. What happens if you you fall into your book? A JUICE BOX AFTERNOON is a romantic and violent dream filled with stylized dance and pop-mash-up lullabies, that tells the story of Anne Morrow Lindbergh through her own writing as she comes of age, meets Charles Lindbergh, and experiences flight in more ways than one.