Sam Peckinpah's younger sister Fern Lea Peter recalls days from their childhood and details about the Peckinpah family. Footage of her interview is intercut with scenes from Peckinpah's movies and the landscape of the area of California where he grew up. Fern Lea draws parallels between members of the Peckinpah family and characters in Peckinpah's 1962 feature, Ride the High Country.