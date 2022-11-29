A Kept Boy

Not Available

At the age of 17, Jason meets Anne, 35, a bubbly and joyful woman who hires Jason. A unique friendship flourishes as Anne helps Jason to break out of his shell. This is until one night when Anne decides to take their friendship to an unexpected place by touching Jason, and explaining to him the confusion he has over his sexuality. Jason desperate to be anyone but himself believes her theories, and from this is born a dramatic and soul crushing relationship that will continue for years.