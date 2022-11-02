A Kid from Tibet

Not Available

As the evil sect known as the Black Section of Esoteric Buddhism wreaks havoc on Tibet, a young monk named Wong La (Biao Yuen) is sent to Hong Kong to recover a sacred urn that holds the power to defeat the enemies. Wong soon meets and safeguards a gorgeous woman (Michelle Reis) connected to the urn's protector, while the leader of the Black Section learns of Wong's plan and pursues the urn for himself in this martial arts thriller.