A Kid from Tibet

  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

As the evil sect known as the Black Section of Esoteric Buddhism wreaks havoc on Tibet, a young monk named Wong La (Biao Yuen) is sent to Hong Kong to recover a sacred urn that holds the power to defeat the enemies. Wong soon meets and safeguards a gorgeous woman (Michelle Reis) connected to the urn's protector, while the leader of the Black Section learns of Wong's plan and pursues the urn for himself in this martial arts thriller.

Cast

Yuen BiaoLo Ba Wong La
Michelle ReisChiu Seng-Neng
Yuen WahSorcerer of Black Section
Nina Li ChiSorcerer's sister
Jackie ChanMan at airport (Cameo)
Roy ChiaoLawyer Robinson

