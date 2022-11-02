A Killing Spring

Not Available

Widowed Joanne Kilbourn is an ex-police officer, whose deceased husband Ian was the Ontario provincial Attorney General when he was murdered. His murder was eventually solved six years after the incident. After a stint as a criminology professor, Joanne now works as the criminal and justice expert for a local television news show, and as a college professor of journalism. Her private life is going well as she has just started dating Tom Keaton, her famous journalism school colleague who has just released his second popular non-fiction book stemming from an incident when two troubled youths terrorized him. Joanne's world is turned upside down when the School of Journalism's Dean, Reed Gallagher, is found dead in a seedy motel room with a pair of pantyhose tied around his neck. Initially, the death is thought to be accidental auto-erotic asphyxiation. But, the police, led by Detective Alex Emanuel...