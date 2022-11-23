A Kind of Hush

Not Available

Six teens who were traumatized by child abuse early in their lives come together to form a gang that ultimately plots revenge against the ones who committed the crimes against them. The gang leader (Harley Smith) is the only one who has something of a normal life, living at a hotel where he is an apprentice and friends with the managers (Roy Hudd, Jeanie Drynan) who are like surrogate parents to him. However, when the others start to attack their tormentors, Smith is drawn into the conflagaration also.