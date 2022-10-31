Not Available

A Kiss at Midnight

  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

They say the cobbler's children go barefoot, but must the matchmaker's children go motherless? After their widower father moves to a new town and sets up a computerized matchmaking business, two girls set out to find a stepmother. They create a dating application in the company computer for him. Then they cull through all new women applicants to hand pick the perfect woman for him and force the computer to match them. They don't know the woman they picked is the proprietor of the old-fashioned matchmaking service in town who is planning to prove the computer matching is incompetent.

Cast

Faith FordSusan Flowers
Cameron DaddoJosh Sherman
Dyan CannonKay Flowers
Kim RhodesMaureen O'Connoer
Abigail MavityJennifer Sherman
Jadin GouldCassie Sherman

View Full Cast >

Images