A Kiss at Midnight

They say the cobbler's children go barefoot, but must the matchmaker's children go motherless? After their widower father moves to a new town and sets up a computerized matchmaking business, two girls set out to find a stepmother. They create a dating application in the company computer for him. Then they cull through all new women applicants to hand pick the perfect woman for him and force the computer to match them. They don't know the woman they picked is the proprietor of the old-fashioned matchmaking service in town who is planning to prove the computer matching is incompetent.