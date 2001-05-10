2001

A Knight's Tale

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 10th, 2001

Studio

Black and Blu Entertainment

William Thatcher, a peasant, is sent to apprentice with a Knight named Hector as a young boy. Urged by his father to "change his Stars", he assumes Sir Hector's place in a tournament when Hector dies in the middle of it. He wins. With the other apprentices, he trains and assumes the title of Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein.

Cast

Heath LedgerSir William Thatcher / Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
Rufus SewellCount Adhemar of Anjou
Shannyn SossamonLady Jocelyn
Paul BettanyGeoffrey Chaucer
Laura FraserKate
Mark AddyRoland

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images