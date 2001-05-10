A Knight's Tale

William Thatcher, a peasant, is sent to apprentice with a Knight named Hector as a young boy. Urged by his father to "change his Stars", he assumes Sir Hector's place in a tournament when Hector dies in the middle of it. He wins. With the other apprentices, he trains and assumes the title of Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein.
|Heath Ledger
|Sir William Thatcher / Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
|Rufus Sewell
|Count Adhemar of Anjou
|Shannyn Sossamon
|Lady Jocelyn
|Paul Bettany
|Geoffrey Chaucer
|Laura Fraser
|Kate
|Mark Addy
|Roland
