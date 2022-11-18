A Lad an' a Lamp

Not Available

Filled with stories of Aladdin's magic lamp, the gang starts rubbing every lamp in sight in hopes of finding the one with the magic. A series of coincidences leads the gang to think they've found the magic lamp, and a helpful vaudeville magician augments the illusion. After Spanky decides to wish that Stymie's little brother Cotton was a monkey, an escaped chimpanzee shows up and frightens Cotton away. The gang believes the wish has come true and mayhem ensues as they try to keep the police from shooting the runaway simian.