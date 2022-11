Not Available

Early morning in the Bavarian woods. Christoph, suffering from a severe hang-over, sits next to his mother on a high seat. While she is aiming at a deer, Christoph tries to make up his mind. He’s had the plan to come out to her, but this really doesn’t seem like the best time. He checks his breath, screws up his courage and tries to tell her – simultaneously she fires a shot. Everything goes wrong and if that wasn’t enough, his boyfriend is about to arrive.