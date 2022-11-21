A Lecture on Schizophonia

Not Available

A project existing both as a lecture performance and as a video, exploring the phenomenon of schizophonia [= that which makes dogs bark at speakers, children look for the man behind the box and savages demand their captured souls returned]. The invention of the telephone and the phonograph at end of the nineteenth century marks a rupture in our experience of the human voice - a rupture which simultaneously fulfills a promise given by prophets and shamen since ancient times. Suddenly a voice can issue from out of nowhere, from the wrong mouth or from beyond the grave. Listening to our own voice, we experience ourselves as others.