A Legend of Whitey

It's 1885. Wild bison are scarce in the North West Territories. Luther Giddings (Paul Spence), a scout of mixed blood returns to the buffalo ranch where he was born to reunite with his half brother, William Turner (Dave Lawrence). Greeted by a rag tag posse of racists, homophobes and gossips, the only kindness Luther receives is from the rancher's effeminate son. Whiskey floats more trouble than it drowns and before long, he is on the run, the bison rancher's inept outfit on his tail. When Luther discovers that the captive white buffalo has followed him, he vows to return the animal to her people to trigger the return of the Great Herds. With an two thousand pound buffalo and a reluctant brother from another father in tow.