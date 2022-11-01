Not Available

A Lesson in Love

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

After 15 years of marriage, David and Marianne have grown apart. David has had an affair with a patient of his and Marianne has got herself involved with her former lover Carl-Adam, who's also David's best friend. When she travels to Copenhagen to meet Carl-Adam, David takes the same train as she does, making it look coincidental. Spending time together remembering their past and talking about their future, they come to understand each other again, which leads to a reconciliation.

Cast

Yvonne LombardSusanne Verin
Harriet AnderssonNix, David and Marianne's daughter
Olof WinnerstrandHenrik Erneman
Gunnar BjörnstrandDavid Erneman
Åke GrönbergCarl-Adam
John ElfströmSam, driver

View Full Cast >

Images