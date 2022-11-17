A Letra Que Mata

Not Available

A suspense thriller set in the world of small town church politics, Dangerous Calling follows the story of Pastor Evan Burke and his wife Nora as they assume leadership of First Baptist Willit Springs after the mysterious death of the previous pastor. Eager to get to know the new pastor, Miss Pat, the church's controlling widow-woman, invites Evan and Nora to stay with her while she has the parsonage renovated. Left alone at Miss Pat's beautiful home in the mountains of North Georgia, Nora begins to suspect that Miss Pat's extremely sheltered adult son, Elijah, may have had something to do with the previous pastor's death. Although the story involves Christian characters, Dangerous Calling is not your typical church film. Owing more to Psycho and Misery than Left Behind, Dangerous Calling is sure to keep you on the edge of the pew. In this church the politics can be deadly.