A Letter from the Past

It took the letter 28 years to arrive from Berlin, East Germany to Tel-Aviv, Israel. But what troubles Menachem is the content of the letter. He's afraid to find out what the brother he lost contact with 40 years ago may have written in it. With the help of Moshe, his neighbor, Menachem dares to confront a secret that's been haunting him since his adolescence, a secret born out of a decision made during the dark days of the Second World War. That decision changed his life and now Menachem finds that an even more difficult one lies ahead.