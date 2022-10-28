Not Available

When a young girl named Janie learns that her mother is dying from a terminal illness her life is shattered and her faith shaken. Suddenly Janie's faith in God is put into question while she slowly and painfully accepts this reality. Feeling betrayed by her creator she falls into a deep depression. Even her best friend Jubilee can't even seem to reach her. Surrounded by a great network of friends Meghan and Jade cannot seem to find the right words to bring her back. Janie's faith quickly falls into nothingness. With a distant boyfriend Jared and a young girl Ellen whose life consists of the drug addiction and the occult. Janie does her best to come to terms with her mother's illness and that she may lose her forever. She also receives a visit from a girl next door. A secret is exposed that will alter Janie's life forever and will be presented with a choice. A choice that will alter the destiny that God has lined up for her.