A Life Full of Love

Not Available

Li Dong Hai is rushed off his feet every day at his job with the Disabled Federation. He helps everyone and never asks for anything in return. His son thinks Li Dong Hai's selflessness is extreme, en example of which arises when Huang Kun, a poor paraplegic, proposes marriage to Wang Jing. The girl's mother objects but Li Dong Hai comes to the rescue with 200,000 renminbi that he had saved for his own son's marriage. His wife complains but, unexpextedly, his son supports his decision. About to welcome the new couple, however, Li Dong Hai gets some bad health news...