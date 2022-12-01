A Life In B Tween

Not Available

Presents a trio of high schoolers contemplating their reality in relation to the polished scenes of television. Considering the fourth wall of fiction as an ideal lens through which to see life, the cartoon moves between the banality of consumer moroseness and the capitalist fantasy in which aesthetics, music, and fashion determine value and meaning. The scenes unfold like a serialized cartoon, aiming to subtly present an altogether different thesis than this form commonly offers or promotes.