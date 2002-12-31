A light in the forest

2002

Britta, the new girl in school Highland, has reason to be jubilant this Christmas: Her sadness has served to invoke Holly Boy, the holiday spirit, waking him from his deep slumber imposed by a dark elf, King Otto. This sets off a battle earthly and supernatural fury that develop simultaneously. The Young Britta must face her fears and death defying aerial action in the holidays from school, while Holly Boy has to fight against the forces of evil. Both battles must escape to save their lives, school, and the sacred forest, although, in reality, what is really at stake is the Christmas and values.