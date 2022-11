Not Available

Suzanne is a young, blind teacher. Within a small community of the visually impaired, she assiduously follows a course in art history devoted to the erotology of Satan and to witches. Transformed, Suzanne tries to steal a man's eyes in order to get her sight back. The failure of her first attempt leads her to more easily approachable and impressionable prey, her personal reader, Pierre, who is madly in love with her.