"A Little Bit Country" is about an inevitable part of growing up: the sinking feeling when your parents find your cigarettes, lads magazines or the cheap cider hidden in your wardrobe - and confront you one morning across the kitchen table. Whether it's model trains, crochet and crafts, coin collecting, doll making or medieval reenactments, we all pursue peculiar passions that we may be too afraid to admit to the world. And the question is, "Are you a little bit country too?"