A Little Joke

Two middle-aged friends, Mićko and Đorđe, decide to make a joke with their childhood friend, teacher Svetislav, who is a stingy when it comes to paying for the bills at bars where they often hang out. After filling his lottery ticket with numbers that Mićko claims he saw in his dream, they invite him to his home to watch lottery live on TV, but instead they play a previously recorded video material in order to make him believe he scored all seven hits. However, a joke goes wrong after Svetislav ditches his wife, resigns at the school where he works, and raises a credit at the bank, believed he's about to make a new start.