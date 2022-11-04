A Little Present (For My Friend Columbus the Explorer)

Not Available

While referencing the explorer Christopher Columbus, the film is actually a gift for filmmaker Stephanie Barber's friend, the performance artist Theresa Columbus. The short imagistic film is suggesting (or questioning) ever so gently the effects (both positive and negative) that exploring has on that which is being explored. Our most well known Columbus, now so often vilified, here stands in for a more psychological and artistic exploration and the fall out that can occur from that sort of expansionism as well. Like many of Barber's films, the piece itself works almost separately from the implications and sidelong glances of the title and the way it interacts with the (almost passive) images and (often quite dominant) soundtrack.