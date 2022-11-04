1982

A Little Sex

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

April 1st, 1982

Studio

Universal Pictures

From 1982, Director Bruce Paltrow's "A Little Sex" is not a very well-known or even memorable film but it is without a doubt a very well-made romantic comedy/drama about the "myth of monogamy" and the natural inclination to cheat - and its effects on a marriage. The film stars Tim Matheson and Kate Capshaw as Michael and Katherine, who have enjoyed a long relationship together even before they tie the knot. But Michael does not hide the fact he's a womanizer and sex addict, cheating on Katherine during their pre-married relationship. Because Katherine is genuinely in love with him, she is willing to overlook this and believes that perhaps marriage will change things. Michael, too, believes that marriage will change him. Sexual infidelity and promiscuity is compared to Michael's smoking habit (and everyone else's' smoking habits). He quits for a while when he gets married but he cannot fight it for too long.

Cast

Tim MathesonMichael Donovan
Kate CapshawKatherine
Edward HerrmannTommy
John GloverWalter
Wallace ShawnOliver
Joan CopelandMrs. Harrison (Kate's Mother)

