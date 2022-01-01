A Little Story of Train Of Fairies in the Train Of Baby Busy Being Born And of Astronomy

Not Available

The structure is quite simple and follows the topography of the journey - the rhythm determines the form with the alternance big cities/countryside converted into stations/movements - but through the left window the relation with time and space is not quite the same.. The story is quite simple - A child's birth is on its way and fairies are on their way to the birth too, at least, that's what parents hope - but there are all these "flying thoughts" that come through the window of any train journey and aggregate to it... The "reality" of it is the solar eclipse, N°47 of Saros 126, which passed over Novosibirsk the 1st of August 2008, who appeared near the Hudson Bay (Nanook's home) and disappeared not far from Beijing. Each part (station or movement) is fullfilling the shadow of a musical form and depending on it acquires a very dense structure (as a contrapunctus of many voices, sounds, music) or, on the contrary, a very sober one (no image, just a little voice in the dark, for ex.)