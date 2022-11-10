A Little Thing Called Love

Not Available

The ordinary 14 years old girl name Nam. she's unattractive or simple call... the ugly! But she had secretly in love with older guy in grade 10 name Chon, a most popular student in high-school. He's hot, perfect and generous. That's make girls in school going crazy about him, including Nam too. But she doesn't give up easily. She tried do everything to made her pretty good and outstanding in school. Because she hopes him turned around at her just once more time.