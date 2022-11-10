Not Available

A Little Thing Called Love

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Workpoint Entertainment

The ordinary 14 years old girl name Nam. she's unattractive or simple call... the ugly! But she had secretly in love with older guy in grade 10 name Chon, a most popular student in high-school. He's hot, perfect and generous. That's make girls in school going crazy about him, including Nam too. But she doesn't give up easily. She tried do everything to made her pretty good and outstanding in school. Because she hopes him turned around at her just once more time.

Cast

Pimchanok LeuwisetpaiboonNam
Sudarat ButrpromTeacher Inn
Peerawat HerapathPhol
Pijitra SiriwerapanAorn
Acharanat AriyaritwikolTop
Kachamat Pormsaka Na-SakonnakornPin

