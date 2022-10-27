Not Available

A Little Trip to Heaven

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Blueeyes Productions

Insurance investigator Abraham Holt travels to a tiny town in rural Minnesota to look into a particularly unusual insurance claim stemming from a horrific car accident. As Holt examines the scene of the wreck, it all seems a bit too perfect. And when he interviews Isold Mcbride and her shifty husband, Fred -- the impoverished beneficiaries of the massive, recently initiated life-insurance policy -- he begins to suspect that something is amiss.

Cast

Forest WhitakerAbe Holt
Julia StilesIsold
Peter CoyoteFrank
Jeremy RennerFred
Iddo GoldbergRussle
Joanna ScanlanJosie

View Full Cast >

Images