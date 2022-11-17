A Little Western

Not Available

The small western was the first film by Witold Giersz painted directly with a brush on a celluloid. Spilling patches of colors are arranged in the form of cowboys and horses, creating a surprising and brilliant parody of the western. Animation is also an intriguing self-comment: the viewer watches not only the struggle between good and evil, but also the process of creating a film world. Made in 1960, the award-winning Little Western is the first fully auteur movie in the history of Polish animation - the director and screenwriter in one person also took care of the visual development of the film.