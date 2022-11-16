A Living Dog

Not Available

The war between mankind and intelligent machines has begun - and the machines are winning. Tomasz is a deserter who tries to hide as far away from the battle as possible. In the vast emptiness of northern Scandinavia he meets Lilja, the last survivor of a resistance group, who is determined to fight the superior machines. A scheme that unavoidably collides with Tomasz's plan of lying low and surviving. With every minute that passes the machines get closer, searching for the last remains of the human race. And the enemy doesn't just shoot on sight - their perfect sensors are programmed to recognize human voice patterns. So if you speak or even whisper - you die.