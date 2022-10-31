Not Available

A Lone Scalpel

  • Drama

Dr Toma, a skilled surgeon, starts work at a regional hospital in Japan. After performing an operation to remove a patient’s liver cancer, something that normally would not be done at this hospital, he quickly gains a very good reputation amongst the town’s people. Some of his colleagues become so jealous they are resentful and waiting patiently for the perfect opportunity to crucify him. Soon they get their chance as Dr Toma considers performing a controversial operation…

Cast

Shin'ichi TsutsumiTetsuhiko Toma
Yui NatsukawaNamiko Nakamura
Hisashi YoshizawaRyuzo Aoki
Noriko NakagoshiShoko Okawa
Yutaka MatsushigeTakeshi Minorikawa
Hiroki NarimiyaKohei Nakamura

